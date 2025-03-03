Lakers Offer New Playoff Threat to OKC Thunder
From the get-go, the Oklahoma City Thunder have asserted their dominance over the Western Conference, and really the NBA as a whole.
They’ve been one of a few season-long contenders for the coveted NBA Finals, along with the defending-champion Boston Celtics, the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and a few lower tier teams like the Knicks and Nuggets.
Since the NBA’s wild trade deadline, though, there’s emerged a new contender: the Los Angeles Lakers.
At first glance, it appeared Los Angeles had likely only improved in the longterm adding 26-year-old superstar Luka Doncic, having offloaded a better fit in the short-term in Anthony Davis. But their on-court play has proven otherwise. In their last 22 games, the Lakers are 18-4, and 7-2 since the addition of Doncic.
In their last 15 games, they have the fourth-best net rating in entire NBA, only trailing obvious contenders in the Cavaliers and Oklahoma City, as well as Detroit. Even scarier, Doncic has yet to truly play up to par in the purple and gold, averaging just 21 points on 37% shooting overall — well below his career percentages.
Just last night, the team ground out a win versus the better-than-expected Clippers, led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
In all-time great LeBron James they already have a fighting chance, and strong ancillary pieces like scorer Austin Reaves, an underrated deadline addition in Dorian Finney-Smith and the now-improved Jaxson Hayes. Doncic, too, has proven to be a postseason-riser, taking his former Dallas Mavericks to the Finals and beating OKC just last season.
The Thunder likely still have an edge in pure resume and overall talent, but the prospect of another West team finding its groove so close to the Playoffs certainly isn’t something wanted at this stage.
Oklahoma City has just 22 games remaining in the 2024-25 season, and is cruising towards being the West’s No. 1 seed by a wide margin.
