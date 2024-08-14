Los Angeles Lakers Sign OKC Thunder Summer League Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to use the Summer League as a showcase for young players and G League stars to gain a better evaluation of potential diamonds in the rough. With only three players in this rookie class, one of whom will not play for the entire season, it opened up playing of slots to go digging for Gold.
One of the ways the OKC Thunder used this to their advantage was by bringing in G League stand-out Kylor Kelley who manned the middle for the Boston Celtics G League affiliate - the Maine Celtics - en route to an NBA G League Finals appearance, where they ultimately fell short to the OKC Blue.
Kelley was called on to be the Thunder's primary big man in Summer League, where he played in seven total games averaging nearly five points and six rebounds per game while being partnered up with less-than-ideal guard play at times.
For the Maine Celtics during the 2023-24 campaign, Kelley turned in seven points, an assist, five rebounds and two blocks per game while thriving in the pick-and-roll to the tune of 1.068 points per game as a pick-and-roll partner for the Celtics G League squad.
On Wednesday, it was announced that the Lakers have inked Kelley to an exhibit ten contract which should add the rim-running big man to the Purple and Gold's training camp roster.
As Jovan Buha of the Athletic reports, this being an exhibit 10 pact leads you to believe the eventual result will be Kelley shuffling down to the South Bay Lakers in a move to secure his G League rights. With his rim protection and finishing ability, Kelley is a guard's best friend when developing down on the farm.
