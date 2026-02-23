OKC’s 7-foot-1 big man played just as aggressively as the Thunder needed him to.

The Thunder’s game on Sunday afternoon was never going to be easy with OKC missing key players and Cleveland in the midst of a seven-game win streak. However, one of the Thunder’s big three was available to play, and he gave Oklahoma City the help it needed.

Chet Holmgren secured a double-double for the short-handed Thunder squad as he had 17 points and 15 rebounds. The 15 boards tied Holmgren’s season high for rebounds in a night, and were greatly beneficial to an OKC squad that has struggled to keep opponents off the offensive boards.

Oklahoma City’s big man also had himself a night on the defensive side of the ball as well. Holmgren had three blocks, the same as the entirety of the Cavalier squad. These three rejections and his one steal proved once again how great a weapon Holmgren is on defense.

Holmgren’s production on the offensive end wasn’t as efficient as we have seen in the past, but the big man played with extra aggression. The big man only shot 35.7% from the floor and only made one of his four three-point attempts, but he found success getting to the free-throw line.

Holmgren shot nine free throws against Cleveland on Sunday, the third most in a game this season. His ability to get to the charity stripe helped the Thunder down the stretch of the game as he made six of his nine attempts, including three in the fourth quarter.

Holmgren currently only averages 4.2 free throws attempted per game, and as a big man who can make foul shots, OKC needs him to start getting to the foul line more. It would especially benefit the Thunder during a stretch where OKC is hindered by injuries.

The All-Star was clearly a part of the winning recipe for the Thunder as Holmgren posted a +17 plus-minus, the second-highest of the game. It will continue to be a big task, but Homgren must be up for the challenge with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams set to miss the next couple of games.

It was a team effort that pushed OKC past Cleveland in the end, but Holmgren’s part didn’t go unnoticed. His aggressive play was a big factor in Oklahoma City walking away with a win, and the Thunder's big man needs to continue to play with this same energy for the rest of the season.