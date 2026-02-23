OKC Thunder Welcome Jared McCain With Special In Arena Nod

Everyone has caught Jared McCain fever in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder made a mid-season swap to net the shooting guard from Philadelphia in exchange for a first-round pick (via Houston) in the 2026 NBA Draft, along with a few future second-round selections that seem well worth it after McCain's first six games with the OKC Thunder.

Even after playing four home games for the Bricktown Ballers, the ovations still have not died down. The fanbase still wraps their arms around him each time he hits the scorer's table to welcome the newest member of this title-contending team.

Sunday, in the Thunder's 121-113 upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Oklahoma City Thunder organization gave another nod to their newest edition.

Just as McCain was about to check in, on the floor during a timeout getting loose, the Game Day operators played the song "Just the way you are," by Milky for the first time in Paycom Center history. This was no accident.

The newly acquired shooting guard has made that song popular, but constantly doing dances to that tune on TikTok, to the point it is considered his anthem. So when McCain heard the familiar favorite, he couldn't help but smile.

Jared McCain’s TikTok anthem playing before he checks in pic.twitter.com/orN1zQYdRF — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) February 22, 2026

"Of Course, it was good vibes," McCain chuckled with a great big smile, telling Thunder on SI in the locker room following Sunday's win over the Cavaliers, "It was in the first half, right? It's a great song."

The sharpshooter was shocked to learn it was the first time the Thunder DJs had included that on their game day playlist, "Oh really?" McCain asked, beaming. "It's just an elite welcome. Whatever it is, they are paying attention. It is a great feeling to be heard like that."

With his warm welcome on the floor, it is clear on the floor that he is catching his rhyme and gaining chemistry with his OKC Thunder teammates. To the point that McCain has rattled off four straight games of double-digit points off the team's bench.

"My teammates, man, I keep saying it, but like they really are helping me playing in this offense is really cool, playing with the bigs here, everybody's helping me out on the offense and defensive end, I credit them," McCain explained.

During this stretch, the now 22-year-old is finding a ton of success on the ball, getting to his spots in the mid-range and at the rim to open things up for himself and others. This has been a noted difference from where he was earlier this year in his recovery from a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee on Dec. 17, 2024.

"My body is feeling great, just getting back to that same strength in my left knee, being able to credit these angles within this offense makes it a lot easier," McCain said

The former first-round pick keeps getting more comfortable on and off the court, physically and mentally, and can be a swing factor for this Oklahoma City Thunder team down the stretch.