Lu Dort's Defensive Intensity Crucial in Thunder's Game 4 Win
With the Oklahoma City Thunder's leading trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combining for 95 points, it's hard not to look over the rest of its supporting cast in its 128-126 Game 5 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lu Dort didn't particularly make an impact offensively, finishing the night with just four points, four rebounds and two assists on 1-of-3 shooting from the field. After 30 minutes of action, he picked up his sixth foul with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
However, Dort was noticeably present on the defensive end — as per usual. Taking the assignment of Anthony Edwards for most of the game, he held the Timberwolves' star to just 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc.
Few players in the NBA match the reputation Dort has earned on the perimeter, which was showcased in a big way by rendering Edwards rather neutral. Even beyond his assignment, Dort put pressure on any player he could.
The guard also finds a way to get through screens, which occurred during Game 5. He also draws them on the other end, which not only rattles Minnesota but also draws extra possessions for Oklahoma City.
“His rate is actually down in the playoffs," coach Mark Daigneault said following the win. "He doesn’t get many called for him in the playoffs. I think illegal screens are generally down in the playoffs… Lu is incredibly physical. He doesn’t get screened. He does a great job avoiding screens.”
Not too many defenders compare to Dort's physicality either, which he utilizes in the matchups he draws. Sometimes it could lead to foul trouble if he isn't careful enough, but usually he's able to stay through the course of the game and play a factor down the stretch.
As the Timberwolves try to claw their way back from a 3-1 deficit, the Thunder defense will need to keep the pressure on. Dort is a major piece of that, especially in regards to holding Edwards as much as possible.