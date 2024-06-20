Inside The Thunder

Lu Dort Embracing a Smaller Offensive Role Could Pay Off for OKC Thunder

Lower usage for the Thunder's defensive anchor might benefit everyone.

Ivan White

Oct 29, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City is looking to take the next step, and it might be helpful for its defensive stopper to take a step back.

As the Thunder continue to compete for a championship, Lu Dort will likely be the team’s go-to matchup on opposing stars. However, his tendency to do too much on offense has been a detriment at times.

The Thunder’s offense comes primarily from their big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. While Gilgeous-Alexander is already an elite scorer and MVP candidate, the Thunder have hopes of their other young stars making a similar leap. Of course, Williams and Holmgren will need the ball in their hands more to make that happen.

Considering Holmgren’s ability around the rim, he doesn’t necessarily need a significant increase in on-ball possessions. However, for Williams to thrive and improve as a scorer and creator, his usage will need to increase.

Although Dort playing on the ball less will not solve that problem on its own, it could be a necessary step. Last season, Dort thrived in a smaller role and adjusted to playing off-ball much more, so another improvement in that area could be easy.

Last season, Dort’s usage rate was 15.2%, his lowest since his rookie season. Despite a steady decrease in usage over the past couple of seasons, another small adjustment could be in order, particularly as a driver.

In the 2023-24 season, Dort averaged 4.2 drives per game, and results were not at the level Oklahoma City would like. He shot 45.2%, the worst of any starter, and committed turnovers on nearly 10% of his drives. 

Yet, when Dort played within the flow of the offense and stuck to his catch-and-shoot abilities, the Thunder’s offense worked well. Nearly 90% of Dort’s 3-point attempts came on catch-and-shoots while shooting 39.9% on those attempts.

Dort might not entirely eliminate his ill-advised drives and contested shots, but minimizing those possessions and consistently putting himself in a better position is all the Thunder need from him.

