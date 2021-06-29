Lu Dort Hopes to Punch Canada's Ticket to the Olympics on Tuesday Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder star hopes to help Canada return to the Olympics for the first time since 2000.

Lu Dort will make his Team Canada debut on Tuesday as the Canadian National Team kicks off their Olympic Qualifying campaign.

The Canadians will play host to Greece, China, Uruguay, Turkey and the Czech Republic in the six-team tournament which represents the last chance for Canada to qualify for their first Olympic Games since 2000.

Led by Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, the Canadians will field a talented team despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander declining to play with Team Canada to continue and heal his foot which saw him miss the back half of the season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Canada’s first game from Victoria, British Columbia, is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6:05 p.m. CT against Greece. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Team Canada will take the floor again on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. against China, and should they advance to the semifinals of the qualifying tournament, they will play on July 3.

One of the six countries will punch their ticket to the Olympics on July 4 at 6:05 p.m. to scoop up one of the last tickets to Tokyo left for the basketball tournament at the Olympics.

The qualifying tournament being played in Canada is one of four final qualifying tournaments happening around the world ahead of next month’s Olympics.

