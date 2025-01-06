Lu Dort’s Shooting Can Change the Game For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City knocked off the reigning champion Boston Celtics in epic fashion on Sunday afternoon, relying on a heroic fourth quarter from an unlikely source of offense. Lu Dort, who was ice cold to start the game, led a crazy finish by way of multiple dagger 3-point tries.
The Thunder’s second half defense was superb, holding Boston to just 27 total points. Dort spearheaded that charge, too, switching to Jaylen Brown in the second half and giving up zero points in the matchup. Brown’s 21 points in the first half had the Celtics in front, but Dort wouldn’t allow anything down the stretch.
Dort had a huge hand in the ups and downs of this game on both ends of the floor. It’s crystal clear that Oklahoma City, as a team, is at its best when Dort is able to stretch the floor. When he can make opponents pay for giving up open threes, the Thunder feel nearly impossible to guard.
The perfect evidence of this was the first half, where Dort went ice cold from distance. He was 0-of-5 from long range, with most looks relatively open, and Oklahoma City’s sputtered because of it. It wasn’t necessarily a complete lack of offense, but the deflating open misses affect the effort too sometimes.
In the second half, though, Dort was on fire. The momentum of the game was completely changed because of his strong stretch. In the fourth quarter, Dort went a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor, including three triples, and pouring in 11 points. It’s no coincidence that the Thunder outscored the Celtics 29-12 in the frame and ran away with it late. Dort’s hand was in it all, and he gave the Thunder a huge lift.
This trend has been ongoing, too, over the last handful of games. Over the last four contests, all wins, Dort is shooting 14-of-28 from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in three of those four matchups, and has been a critical part of the team’s success.
Dort’s defense is what he’s known for, but his offense can change games.
