Lu Dort’s Shooting is an Added Luxury For OKC Thunder’s Offense
Lu Dort has created a reputation for being one of the best defenders in the NBA. His on-ball defense is exceptional and rivals anyone in the league, and Dort has mastered the art of drawing offensive fouls — whether that’s coming off screens of through opponents fighting to get open. But for the second season in a row, Dort has impressed in other areas too.
Over the first few seasons of his career, Dort took on a role has a high volume, inefficient shooter. When Oklahoma City was struggling and the losses were piling up, it was hard to know who would be available in the lineup every night. Sometimes, Dort would serve as the team’s number one option. This led to low percentages and extremely inconsistent shooting numbers.
Last year, though, Dort experienced an offensive renaissance. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren on the roster, he settled into a complimentary role. The bad shots decreased and his mission to become a three-and-D player looked like a go. His points per game average dropped to 10.9, but it was exactly what the Thunder needed as he scored efficiently and consistently. He shot 39.4% from 3-point range.
Many considered this to be an outlier year, though, and wondered about his ability to replicate this success. Once again, Dort is proving the doubters wrong.
This season, he is off to a hot start, hinting that the consistent outside shooting was no fluke at all. Dort has been the team’s best 3-point shooter by a mile and is firing away with confidence. Most of his shots are open, good looks that the Thunder will want him to take all season long. On 5.2 attempts, he’s shooting a scorching hot 45.6% from 3-point range.
While 45.6% may not be entirely attainable to stretch throughout the season, it really feels like Dort has turned a corner at this point in his career. He seems to be a 40% 3-point shooter and his offense has been a bright spot in Oklahoma City’s operation.
His terrific start to the season has certainly contributed to the Thunder’s success. With Holmgren sidelined, Oklahoma City will need his floor spacing now more than ever.
