Lu Dort Says OKC Thunder Will 'Finish the Job' In Vegas
This is the second annual NBA Cup tournament, with a fresh new name and sponsor but the same stakes. The League has been monitoring if something like this could work for years. Two seasons in? It certainly seems to have paid off.
It helps the NBA that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Cup Championship a year ago - seeming over joyed to do so and raising a banner in its historic venue to show for it - and now, in year ago, the games have been even better.
Coaches can play coy all the want to, but there is no denying the different intensity level these games take on from the players on the court to the fans in the stands. That is exactly what Adam Silver dreamed of, giving new life to the regular season.
Thunder players have constantly brought up the different feel to this game - and the longing from one Jaylin Williams for the Thunder to go get the cash prize - and on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks the energy level was different, even from a team that leaves it on the floor each night.
Following Oklahoma City's 118-104 win over the Mavericks, the Thunder's defensive ace Lu Dort was pulled into a traditional post-game interview with Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo. It was clear, Dort was happier with this win - and dominating performance agaisnt Luka Doncic - than he would've been on a February night in Chicago.
"It's a pleasure I mean we're playing for something and then now we got it. We're gonna go ahead to Vegas and finish the job," Dort said post-game with Nick Gallo on FanDuel Sports Network.
That win punched the Thunder's ticket to Vegas to reach the NBA Cup final four. They await the winner of Wednesday's Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets clash for Saturday's semifinal game.
Dort and company want to finish the job and raise the second-ever NBA Cup banner.
