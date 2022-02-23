Lu Dort's Offensive Ascension Earns Solid Post Break Grade

Lu Dort is rounding out his overall game this season, and it's good news for the Thunder.

While the Thunder’s record is less than stellar for a second straight season, the vision for the future is clear. This season, Lu Dort is doing his part to assure he is part of that vision.

His season as a whole has been somewhat inconsistent, but the good significantly outweighs the bad. Dort started the year slow, had a bit of a mid-season slump and then was playing the best basketball of his career before the All-Star Break.

As a whole, Dort has responded to an uptick in the offensive game plan by averaging a career high of 17.2 points and shooting a career best 40.4%. He’s also shooting 33.2% from behind the 3-point line on 7.7 threes per game.

While his percentages aren’t off the charts, Dort’s offensive improvement goes far beyond the numbers. He’s added many aspects to his game, including his ability to score in isolation situations, and is in demanding more focus from the defense.

Demanding more focus from the defense means that the third year guard is taking tougher shots and has had to get his jumpers off in a hurry. He’s responded with multiple 30-point games and improvement at all three levels offensively.

Dort has taken a huge step in expanding his jump shot off the dribble. While mostly relegated to a 3-point shooter the past two seasons, he has greatly improved his shot creation skills.

As he gets more defensive attention and offensive responsibility, his points and production continue to trend up. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing time here and there, Dort has gelled well with rookie Josh Giddey. He has also played efficiently with the ball in his hands more.

While his offensive production has improved each year, his dominant defense has remained the same. The Arizona State product came into the league as a defensive stopper, and now stars in that role with an expanded offensive repertoire.

His stats, compared to the rest of his draft class, are quite shocking considering he went undrafted.

While Dort’s fit to the puzzle was somewhat of a question mark heading into this season, the continuous expansion of his offensive game is solidifying his slot with each game.

He has to continue to improve his ball-handling ability and shoot at a higher percentage from 3-point range.

Considering he’s only 22-years-old and has gone from 6.8 points per game to 17.2 points per game in two shortened seasons, it’s safe to bet on his improvement.

For the circumstances of the season, and the improvement of Dort’s offensive game, a B+ seems like the perfect grade.

