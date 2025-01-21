Mark Daigneault Discusses Ajay Mitchell Injury, Timing and Perceptive
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen plenty of injuries this season. Notably to Chet Holmgren, who has been sidelined since Nov. 10 due to a hip injury and rookie Ajay Mitchell who is out for at least 10-to-12 weeks before his re-evaluation with turf toe in his right great toe, which required surgery.
Mitchell has had an impressive season to date making an instant impact on Mark Daigneault’s rotation from day one.
The No. 48 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft had proven to be a ball-handler and table setter for an Oklahoma City offense that had longed for another option. Then, you toss in his catch-and-shoot ability and defensive chops and it is easy to see why his loss has been felt.
While injuries are never good or what you want, the Thunder bench boss explained the timing of this injury for a rookie being a glass half full outlook on an adverse situation.
“I thought Ajay was providing great stability as a secondary, not only handler, but creator. He was creating offense for us and I thought was really gaining confidence. You never want to see a guy get hurt but the timing of it was good for him because he’s got some miles underneath him now,” Daigneault said.
As most rookies hit a wall in year one, Mitchell showed no signs of that leading to his injury. However, it is true that with experience and now film to review, this time on the sidelines can still be good for Mitchell’s development.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.