Mark Daigneault Offers Praise to Thunder Rookie
One of the surprises of the Oklahoma City Thunder's season has been rookie guard Ajay Mitchell. The second round prospect has been ready to play from the word go and the Thunder have trotted him out in all three contests so far.
In those minutes, Mitchell has been a net positive on the court with his table setting offense and better than advertised defense. After practice Mark Daigneault praised the rookie.
"He is competing first of all, and on the offensive end of the floor he is a really cerebral player. He not only has good instincts but he also understands globally what's going on on the court at a very very high level for a guy with as little experience as he has. He has also gotten better very quickly, usually when people show that type of quick improvement, it shows they have a trajectory that is worth exploring." The Thunder bench boss said following Tuesday's practice.
Mitchell's ability to be game ready out of the gate has helped bolster the Oklahoma City Thunder, which Daigneault continued to point out.
"Everybody's track is different, we talk about [Ousmane Dieng's] and [Ousmane Dieng] took a long time to get himself to a physical baseline, so that doesn't make him better than anybody, everybody's developmental track is different, but [Ajay Mitchell] is proven to be very ready, game ready, right now and we are honoring that, we are getting him out there because we are going to need him," Daigneault said.
The Thunder's next game is on Wednesday, against the San Antonio Spurs on ESPN where Mitchell will look to crack the rotation for the fourth straight game.
