Mavericks Forward Could be Perfect Free Agent Target for OKC Thunder
If you can’t beat him, sign him.
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Round 2. Although the Thunder might have enough talent to get over the hump next season, adding one of their opponent’s most important players could take the team to another level.
This offseason, Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. will be an unrestricted free agent. After signing a one-year veteran minimum last offseason, Jones’ value has increased throughout the season.
Jones’s defense and athleticism make him an attractive player entering free agency. However, Jones’ agent, Aaron Turner, recently told The Athletic that Jones wants to stay in Dallas beyond this season.
“He loves his teammates, he loves Jason Kidd, he really likes the front office, (Mavericks president) Nico (Harrison) and Matt Riccardi,” Turner said. “He wants to be back.”
However, re-signing Jones could be difficult with Dallas’ salary cap situation. Considering Oklahoma City will have plenty of flexibility this summer, getting Jones out of Dallas could be as simple as making an offer he can’t refuse.
Last offseason, the Denver Nuggets were in a similar situation with Bruce Brown, who played a significant role in the team’s title run. The Nuggets were limited on how much they could offer Brown, leading to him signing a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers.
With Oklahoma City’s cap flexibility over the next two seasons, a similar two-year contract for Jones could be perfect for both sides.
Jones would also add experience to the Thunder. After their first playoff run in 2024, the Thunder will be more prepared for next postseason, but adding another veteran who has gone on a deep playoff run could be valuable.
In the regular season, Jones averaged 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting a career-high 34.3% from outside and starting 66 games. Jones has started every game in the playoffs, averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.
Depending on the Thunder’s vision for next season, Jones could compete for a spot in the starting lineup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren are locks for the starting five, but the fifth spot is far from decided.
The Thunder could continue to go with a backcourt player such as Josh Giddey or Cason Wallace, but starting Jones at forward could give the team a bigger and more versatile defensive look.
The Thunder’s roster will look primarily the same next season, but a change or two to the rotation could be all they need to become a championship team.
