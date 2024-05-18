Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Impressed By Young OKC Thunder's 'Resolve' In Playoffs
The Oklahoma City Thunder face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in a do-or-die Game 6 for the young OKC Thunder. The Bricktown boys have gone on quite the emotional journey in their first playoff voyage.
From sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans to advance to the second round for the first time since 2016, to having their backs against the wall facing a 2-1 deficit before facing elimination on Saturday in Dallas.
Though, along the way, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been able to impress Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.
"Their resolve and also how they did it. You look back at their record, how many minutes they have clocked together as a group and you finally go against them in a semi-finals and a playoff series, you realize that they're a young core and they are going to be a team that is going to challenge us for the next few years," Irving said after Saturday shoot around.
The praise did not stop there from the Mavericks' star guard, Irving went on to say that he expects the Thunder's "best shot tonight."
"More than desperation, we know that this is their last chance to save their season and that's it right there. The feelings do not really need to be talked about, we kinda know what it is," Irving explained when asked what Dallas expects from Oklahoma City tonight.
