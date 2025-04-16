Michael B. Jordan Says He’s ‘Really Excited’ to Watch OKC Thunder in Playoffs
As Oklahoma City has ascended to the top, the national media attention has certainly picked up. The believers and the doubters have been out in full force, but the bottom line is that everyone is talking about this Thunder team.
OKC’s 68-14 record led by the MVP front runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has given the Thunder attention in the limelight all season. This has come by way of nationally televised games, aggressive promotion, and multiple All-Star bids. It’s impossible to ignore this young team and their historical success.
We’ve gotten used to NBA talking heads dissecting and praising the Thunder, but Hollywood stars is uncharted territory for OKC.
Michael B. Jordan made his NBA debut earlier this week, jumping on the TNT broadcast for some playoff basketball talk. Jordan is a world-famous, award-winning actor, producer, and director, and is one of America’s biggest celebrities. His basketball opinion probably doesn’t hold as much weight as a certain Michael Jordan, but it’s still cool to see a high-profile celebrity bring up the Thunder’s style of basketball.
Living in California and being immersed in the Hollywood scene, naturally, Jordan is a Lakers fan. When Ernie Johnson asked about the Lakers though, he followed it up with his favorite team to watch. Jordan quickly wrapped up his answer about Los Angeles to shout out the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“I’m really excited — I love every time I see OKC play,” Jordan said. “Every time I watch them play, man, it’s so entertaining. They’re such a young squad, and they’ve been building chemistry for some time now. I mean, I think they’re one of the more exciting teams for me to watch right now.”
Jordan and the rest of the world will have eyes and expectations on this Thunder team in the postseason. They will once again be in the spotlight, as Oklahoma City opens up on ABC. On the biggest stage, expect this hungry Thunder team to pick up a few more fans on the way.
