Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Talen Horton-Tucker from Lakers

Oklahoma City could be major players in the race for Los Angeles guard Talen Horton-Tucker.

General manager Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder could be ready to insert themselves into trade talks once again.

According to Insider Jordan Schultz, “as many as seven teams” have eyed Talen Horton-Tucker as a possible trade target. Los Angeles, however, is reportedly wary to trade the young guard.

With an unprecedented amount of assets, OKC is always a player, especially involving young prospects.

The 21-year-old former Iowa State product cannot be traded until Jan. 15 due to his Bird Rights.

Horton-Tucker is an intriguing prospect. He didn’t have developmental rookie or sophomore seasons, but was still able to be impactful on the contending Lakers. In 28.8 minutes this season, he’s averaging 11.3 points on 40 percent shooting.

He’s not a non-shooter, but has yet to find comfortably beyond the arc, most recently shooting 27 percent on 3.6 three-point attempts.

On a team able to lean into his development, he could grow into a staple for a rebuilding squad.

The Lakers, of course, are co-headlined by an aged guard duo of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook and will be looking to add as many win-now assets as possible.

Oklahoma City, unfortunately, has significantly less win-now assets than future assets, but they do have a few key players that could in the least give the Lakers fresh legs.

With Horton-Tucker’s newly inked deal, Derrick Favors would be a necessity on Oklahoma City’s end. While the Lakers have plenty of capable big men in their rotation, Favors, at 30-years-old, would function well as a plug-and-play big man with plenty of experience.

OKC’s other best win-now assets include Ty Jerome and Kenrich Williams. While Williams grit and hustle would benefit the Lakers, they’re much more in need of a consistent 3-point shooter.

A 42 percent 3-point shooter last season before inconsistent minutes this season, Jerome would certainly help LA in that department.

The Thunder would most definitely need to sweeten the pot with more future assets, something the Lakers might not be interested in, but they could always flip those in future deals.

OKC might not have the best package to offer Los Angeles, but they’re almost certainly a team inquiring about Horton-Tucker amidst a rebuild.

Oklahoma City’s offer: Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, 2022 Pistons FRP, 2023 Nuggets FRP

