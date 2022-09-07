NBA 2K23 Ratings: Analyzing the Thunder’s Player Ratings

The release of NBA 2K23 is right around the corner, and a part of the tradition is the release of the players’ ratings across the league. The game is set to release on Sept. 9, so we have most of the players’ ratings by now.

For the Thunder, these are the ratings that we know of:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 88 rating

Josh Giddeey: 81 overall

Lu Dort: 79 overall

Chet Holmgren: 77 overall

Tre Mann: 77 overall

Darius Bazley: 77 overall

Aleksej Pokusevski: 76 overall

Derrick Favors: 76 overall

Kenrich Williams: 76 overall

Mike Muscala: 76 overall

Theo Maledon: 74 overall

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 74 overall

Aaron Wiggins: 74 overall

Ty Jerome: 73 overall

Lindy Waters III: 71 overall

Vit Krejci: 70 overall

For the most part, these ratings seem fairly accurate. Critiquing the ratings is a huge part of the fun for fans of the sport and game.

Most role players in the game receive a rating in the 75-80 overall range. The only questionable rating for the role players is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who showed solid promise and improvement throughout his rookie season. I expect Robinson-Earl will improve his rating throughout the season, and it’s reasonable for him to finish the season around a 78 overall rating.

Lu Dort’s rating coming in at 79 is quite surprising, as he’s one of the best defenders in the league and his offensive game takes leaps every year. His rating should fall somewhere in the 80-82 overall range, based on his ability on both sides of the ball.

For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 88 overall seems solid, as the players in the conversation for All-NBA usually get the nod for 90+ overall, and Gilgeous-Alexander is on the tier below that.

In year two for Giddey, 81 overall works for now, considering his injury took him out for a while last season, and the sample size may be hard to work with. It should surprise no one, though, if he quickly gets a ratings boost this season.

Rookies, in general, receive around a 77-80 if they're a top-5 pick, which explains Chet's 77 overall, which places him third out of all rookies, behind only Paolo Ranchero and Jabari Smith Jr.

The ratings, though, give the fans an accurate representation of the most impactful players on the Thunder, and have them ranked well.

Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng have yet to have their ratings released.

Also to mention, the Thunder as a team were a 79 overall, which places them in the bottom seven in the NBA.

