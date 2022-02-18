NBA All-Star 2022: Josh Giddey Set to Headline Clorox Rising Stars

As part of NBA All-Star weekend, many of the league’s rising stars will compete in a tournament.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey is set to compete with and against some of the top young talent in the NBA on Friday night. In a restructured Rising Stars event, he’ll be headlining one of four rosters that will face off in tournament-style action.

Sarah Phipps / The Oklahoman

Giddey is entering the All-Star break playing the best basketball of his career. He’s notched a triple-double in three consecutive games, showing just how special he is at 19 years old.

FORMAT:

The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars rosters were determined through a player pool draft conducted by 75th Anniversary Team members and Rising Stars coaches. With four separate teams, Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy are set to be the coaches of this event.

The draft pool consisted of the NBA’s top rookies, sophomores, and G League Ignite talent. The pool had 28 players, comprising of 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four members of the Ignite, meaning each team will have seven players.

The four teams will face off in tournament action, with only one coming out on top.

Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season. The first two games will be played until a team reaches 50 points, while the third will conclude once a team reaches 25 points.

ROSTERS:

Team Barry

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Team Isiah

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Nick Wosika / USA TODAY Sports

Team Payton

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Davion Mitchell)

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Chris Duarte)

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

[Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports]

Team Worthy

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

CLUTCH CHALLENGE:

In addition to the tournament, key members of Rising Stars will compete in a timed shooting event called the Clorox Clutch Challenge. This will take place between Games 2 and 3 of the tournament.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Eight players were divided into four teams of two and compete to make shots from five locations on the court tied to iconic shots made in the NBA Playoffs. Giddey will be making an appearance in this event.

Teams:

Desmond Bane/Tyrese Haliburton

Scottie Barnes/Chris Duarte

Josh Giddey/Evan Mobley

Michael Foster Jr./Fanbo Zeng (G League Ignite)

In this event, team of two will compete with one shared ball and its players must alternate shots so no player shoots two times consecutively.

Team 1 is given 1 minute and 30 seconds (1:30 counting down) to make a shot from each of the five locations in any order. Team 1’s time is then the marker for Team 2. If Team 1’s time is 1:15, then Team 2 will have a 1:15 countdown clock to complete the competition. Each team that establishes a new standard sets the clock for the next team competing, and the fastest finisher will win the event.

WHEN:

Friday February 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TELEVISION:

TNT

