NBA Betting: Beware of Wizards Back Door Cover vs. OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening in D.C. This game has an earlier start time, beginning at 5 p.m. CT, which coupled with an uninspiring opponent could lead to a sluggish start.
That is why the FanDuel line, which continues to trend in the OKC Thunder's direction, is a bit worrisome. The Thunder are currently favored by 16.5 points.
Yes, the Oklahoma City Thunder absolutely have a talent advantage with a gap so large, they should be able to easily handle the Wizards. However, a 16.5 point margin leaves too many possibilities for a back door cover.
On top of the chances of a slow start, which could lead this game to follow a similar path as the Thunder's clash in Charlotte did - seeing the game close in name only but only netting a 12 point win on the road - evne if Oklahoma City pulls away from Washington early and often, can the final buzzer reflect that?
The Wizards have interesting scorers and young pieces with Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and of course, Jordan Poole, who can get their fill of garbage time meaningless buckets - something the entire Wizards season can be classified as.
This game has the makings of one that the Thunder lead by even 20-plus points at one point, before Washington hits a couple big triples in the final frame to trim the lead up and deliver a back door cover.
The Bet: Washington Wizards +16.5
The Record: 25-12-1
