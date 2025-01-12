Inside The Thunder

NBA Betting: Beware of Wizards Back Door Cover vs. OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a clear talent advantage over the Washington Wizards, but with the spread creeping up higher and higher, watch out for the Wizards to back door cover the Thunder.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening in D.C. This game has an earlier start time, beginning at 5 p.m. CT, which coupled with an uninspiring opponent could lead to a sluggish start.

That is why the FanDuel line, which continues to trend in the OKC Thunder's direction, is a bit worrisome. The Thunder are currently favored by 16.5 points.

Yes, the Oklahoma City Thunder absolutely have a talent advantage with a gap so large, they should be able to easily handle the Wizards. However, a 16.5 point margin leaves too many possibilities for a back door cover.

On top of the chances of a slow start, which could lead this game to follow a similar path as the Thunder's clash in Charlotte did - seeing the game close in name only but only netting a 12 point win on the road - evne if Oklahoma City pulls away from Washington early and often, can the final buzzer reflect that?

The Wizards have interesting scorers and young pieces with Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and of course, Jordan Poole, who can get their fill of garbage time meaningless buckets - something the entire Wizards season can be classified as.

This game has the makings of one that the Thunder lead by even 20-plus points at one point, before Washington hits a couple big triples in the final frame to trim the lead up and deliver a back door cover.

The Bet: Washington Wizards +16.5

The Record: 25-12-1

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News