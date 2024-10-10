NBA Betting: Breakers Could Pull Off Back Door Cover vs. Thunder
After falling to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped to 1-1 in the preseason despite the team's regulars swelling a 13 point lead at intermission which the OKC Thunder could not hold onto in the second half.
The Thunder did not play their starters, or Isaiah Hartenstein, in the second half while the Rockets kept their regulars in the contest through the third quarter. However, that second half will likely give a glimpse of what the Oklahoma City Thunder will look like in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday against the New Zealand Breakerrs.
Not only is this on the second night of a back to back, but this is the third game in four nights for the Thunder and bench boss Mark Daigneault has already revealed Oklahoma City will sit out many - if not all - of their regulars in this exhibition tilt.
Still, FanDuel has set the line at the Thunder being favored by 35 and a half points. So far in their stateside tour, the Breakers have been blown out, yet to crack even 90 points against an NBA team. The Oklahoma City Thunder are so deep and talented that they should be in no danger of losing to the Breakers in this tilt.
However, needing to win by more than 35 points is a tall task to withstand dominance even in the last minutes of this tilt where you can be sure that exhibition ten contracts litter the floor for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder will win, and should win comfortably, but the Breakers will be able to pull off a back door cover in this contest against Oklahoma City.
The Bet: New Zealand +35.5
The Record: 1-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.