NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Should Cover Against Golden State Warriors
The Oklahoma City Thunder welcome in the Golden State Warriors on Sunday to the Paycom Center for game two of a six game home stretch. This is the biggest game of the Thunder's season to date taking on the 7-2 Warriors who are looking to bounce back after being dismantled on prime time in Cleveland.
This matchup has no shortage of drama, this time fueled by more than nostalgia. After years of battling in the postseason during the Warriors dynasty, the rivalry has been rekindled over the last two seasons.
It started a year ago when superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put out a post-win Instagram post which featured approximately 500 slides of lowlights for Steph Curry seeing Gilgeous-Alexander get the better end of the NBA legend in a win. Everyone close to Golden State spent the last year discussing what they spurred in the Bay.
Not even two weeks into the season, Warriors legend Draymond Green picked up his podcast microphone to diss the Thunder's postgame interview antics citing that great team's are as jovile as the youngest team in the NBA who huddles around their sideline reporter and let's out barks that are good enough to be on the backing track of Baha Man's 2000 hit who let the dogs out.
While the NBA loves drama, this is more than just another edition of day's of our lives, these are two of the best team's in the association to this point.
The Warriors boast a top five offense in the league while the Thunder are the NBA's best defense a test the Bay Area Ballers have not seen to this point.
While the addition of Buddy Hield has been one of the best moves of the offseason, Golden State could struggle with the Thunder's frightening defense.
Still, the Warriors are going to get out on a massive scoring run and Oklahoma City will have to respond something they have done extremely well this season with their lone blemish being in Denver when the Nuggets erased a 13 point deficit in the second half.
Oklahoma City should be able to force turnovers and get out and run in transition, and in the half court there are plenty of mismatches the Thunder can create picking on Curry and company.
By no means will this be a snooze fest, projecting to be one of the best games of the week much less the Sunday slate, but the FanDuel line only needs a seven point or better win for Oklahoma City to cover.
At home, after a get-right game in Oklahoma City on Friday against the Rockets, the energy levels are high for the Thunder who are off to their best start in franchise history.
The Bet: Thunder -6
The Record: 6-2-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
