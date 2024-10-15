NBA Betting: Thunder To Cover Against Nuggets in Preseason Clash
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to continue their preseason slate against the Denver Nuggets in what will be the Thunder's fourth of five affairs in exhibition play.
While there are no injury reports for the preseason and it is still up in the air as to who will play, the FanDuel odds have set the Thunder as slight road favorites at -2.5 half. As the old adage goes, Vegas always knows so coupling this line with Mark Daigneault saying over the weekend Oklahoma City will get their guys out there in the final week of the preseason, it could give an indication of where the Thunder land in this contest.
To this point, the Thunder have only thrown out their available regular rotation players once, last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets where despite the overtime loss, the Thunder handedly dominated that tilt before calling off the dogs at halftime.
However, given the line and the fact the Nuggets seem content to waive the white flag when the Thunder do if each side plays their regulars - unlike Houston, who played their rotation through the third frame - the Thunder seem like a solid bet to cover the spread given their depth.
Rookie Ajay Mitchell (ankle) who missed Thursday's preseason back-to-back contest with the New Zealand Breakers, returned to practice over the weekend as a full participant.
The Bet: OKC Thunder -2.5
The Record: 2-1
