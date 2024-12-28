NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Heavy Favorites Against Charlotte Hornets Despite Injuries
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Buzz City to take on the Hornets. The Thunder are looking for their tenth straight win, while the Hornets hope to snap a six game losing skid. Oklahoma City has more than its share of injuries, most notably seeing four rotational pieces in street clothes for this contest.
As expected, the Thunder are without Chet Holmgren as the rising star will miss most of the regular season with a hip injury - but a blow to Mark Daigneault's lineup came on the most recent injury update seeing its top three defenders, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace join him on the sidelines. Caruso has been in and out of the lineup, but this is the first game Wallace has missed in his career and Dort has missed this season.
The Hornets though, have a CVS receipt for an injury report as well, though with more hope. Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin and Mark Williams all are tabbed as questionable. Tre Mann and Grant Williams remain sidelined.
Oklahoma City still has a clear talent advantage but will not only have to navigate injury woes but manage the front end of a back-to-back in the midst of a three game in four night stretch.
FanDuel still has the Oklahoma City Thunder favored by 12.5 points, which seems a tough too high with the injury report currently available. If Miller, Ball and Martin can all play the Hornets will be able to keep this game close even if the Thunder pull out its tenth straight win.
However, if that buzz city trio can not go tonight, Oklahoma City would be in line for a potential blowout win despite nursing a M.A.S.H. unit of their own.
For now, this scribe leans the Hornets keeping it within 13 points but monitoring the pregame information as to who is in and out of the lineup.
The Bet: Hornets +12.5
The Record: 19-10-1
