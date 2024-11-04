NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Poised to Cover Lofty Spread Against Magic
On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will continue their season against the Orlando Magic, looking to stay upbeaten with their seven straight win after reeling off their best start in franchise history a perfect 6-0 to begin their 2024-25 campaign.
All six of those victories have been lopsided in the Thunder's favor, with their lowest margin of victory sitting at 12 points. On the flip side, the Orlando Magic are on the second night of a back-to-back with Paolo Banchero shelved for an extended period of time with an oblique injury and one a three game skid.
The Magic already struggle to score the ball without Banchero and now face the league's best defense that harasses ball handlers and creates turnovers. When the Thunder are not busy producing steals, they are bogging down possessions via deflections making life tough on Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black outside to muster up any offense.
Oklahoma City can capitalize on the fact Orlando's laboring offense, struggling to post 85 points against the Dallas Mavericks a night ago, but the Thunder's offense needs to shift in gear as well.
Jalen Williams has not been his typical self on that end of the floor, while his playmaking has made strides, his scoring output sits at just 17 points per game, down from 19 points a contest from last year with more usage in this season. If he begins to click in the scoring column things can get ugly for Orlando.
The FanDuel line has been sporadic opening up at 13.5, creeping down to 12, settling at 12.5 before jumping back up to the Thunder being favored by 13 points.
While this is a large spread, which is always risky, and the Thunder will not win forever, there is just no data points to suggest this game will go any differently than Oklahoma City's first six. Different verse, same as the first.
Orlando's hope of winning this contest - or even cover the spread - rests on the Thunder sleep walking through a game which historically, dating back to last year, OKC has not done.
The Bet: OKC Thunder -13
The Record: 4-1-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
