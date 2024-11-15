NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Sees Line Tilt in Their Favor Over Suns
The Oklahoma City Thunder will start their NBA Cup slate on Friday playing host to the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso as vital rotational pieces for the Bricktown ballers.
However, the Suns have no shortage of injuries in their own right, missing Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal while having Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen tabbed as questionable.
If Nurkic can not play it simply neuters the Suns size advantage taking away a big man capable of hauling in 20-plus rebounds on his own.
The Suns will have to hope for a jaw-dropping game from Devin Booker, Tyus Jones helping in the point column and Ryan Dunn continuing his impressive shooting streak.
The Thunder have a more clear path to victory with how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are playing in the last two nights which has led Vegas to boost the line to eight points in favor of Oklahoma City.
With role players shooting better at home, the Thunder should be able to turn in a hot shooting night that lifts Oklahoma City to a big win to start the NBA Cup.
However, when determining to truly throw a few sheckles down on this game this scribe would encourage waiting until Nurkic's status is clear. The problems he can create against the microscopic Thunder flips would flip the contest on its head.
The Bet: Thunder -8
The Record: 6-5-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.