NBA Betting: Thunder Heavy Favorites to Cover Against Houston Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder welcome in the Houston Rockets to the Paycom Center to open up a six-game home stand. The Thunder suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets, 124-122 bringing them to a 7-1 start which is still their best start to a season in franchise history. The Rockets enter this game feeling good riding a two-game winning streak to the tune of a 5-3 record, looking improved for the second straight season.
FanDuel has kept this line consistently at eight and a half points in favor of the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Houston Rockets. A year ago, the Thunder won the season series against the Rockets two games to one, and covered this number twice. Though, in this game specifically it would come down to the clutch.
The Rockets have listed Steven Adams as questionable but if he can play, Houston has a decisive front court advantage with Alprene Sengun and Adams handling the post duties against a Thunder team that only has Chet Holmgren down low. While Ousmane Dieng has been more than serviceable as a small ball option, facing off with Adams is a different animal.
Houston has seen Jalen Green continue his scorching hot scoring streak from last seaosn carry over to the start of the 2024-25 campaign he along with Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have contributed to the Rockets fast start. However, against this Thunder defense it will be their toughest test yet.
The Rockets have Green in a shot creation mode, but have few table setters and those guys trying to pass on this Thunder defense could led to plenty of turnovers and a swollen Oklahoma City lead in this game making this line hard to predict.
Houston will have a tough time protecting the Ball tonight against Oklahoma City and are on the wrong side of the talent scale, which would lead you to bet the Thunder to cover a lofty spread at home.
While this scribe would not advise an actual bet on this, a pick has to be made for the sake of this article.
The Bet: Thunder -7.5
The Record: 5-2-1
