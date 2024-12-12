NBA Cup Matchups Could Prove Helpful for OKC Thunder in Standings
Oklahoma City’s NBA Cup path has taken it to Vegas and added a wrinkle to the end-of-season standings.
Since being introduced as the In-Season Tournament last year, the NBA Cup has been a clear success for the league. The added excitement of games that matter a little more in November and December has spiced up the regular season.
Of course, the format isn’t perfect. Teams that don’t qualify for the knockout stage get more days between games and generally get to face a lesser opponent, something Jake Fischer has reported some teams have raised concern about.
However, with the Thunder at the top of the West and looking to compete for an NBA championship this season, they can look at it through a much different lens. With matchups against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets in the knockout rounds, the Thunder have an added game against two of the best in the conference.
While those games increase the strength of the Thunder’s schedule, they also give the Thunder a chance to gain a bit more separation from teams that could be near them in the standings come April. Last season, the Thunder earned the No. 1 seed thanks to winning a tiebreaker against the Denver Nuggets. Although it appears the Thunder might be so far ahead at the No. 1 spot that they won’t need a tiebreaker this season, one bad week can have a season-long impact in the West.
With a win against the Mavericks in the added NBA Cup game, the Thunder are 1-1 against them this season, with each team hosting one more game. Considering the Thunder lost the first meeting at home and the original series featured only three games, the Mavericks were a home win away from owning the tiebreaker.
Along with another home win giving Oklahoma City at least a tie in the season series against Dallas, its matchup against Houston in Vegas means those teams will match up five times this season. With the Thunder and Rockets each winning their lone home game thus far, a fifth game at a neutral site means the season series and potential tiebreaker will have a definitive winner.
The NBA Cup has its flaws, and the scheduling outcomes will not always be ideal, but rather than dwell on facing tougher opponents, the Thunder need to take advantage of their opportunity and win some money in the process.
