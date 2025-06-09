NBA Draft Still Looms for Finals-Occupied OKC Thunder
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder evened up the NBA Finals, crushing the Pacers by sixteen points in a front-to-back effort.
After succumbing to Tyrese Haliburton’s late-game heroics in Game 1, the second match of the series was essentially a must-win for OKC. But they did that and more, winning in resounding fashion.
Now, the team is singularly focused on Game 3. And despite that, the 2025 NBA Draft looms.
Oklahoma City has built its core largely through the draft, grabbing talents like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and plenty more throughout it. Still, fans aren’t likely tuned in to the event happening in a matter of weeks due to the team’s recent success. Should a Game 7 of the Finals happen, the draft would be just three days later.
Like always, the Thunder have put themselves in position to have options at the draft.
The initial optionality comes with who the Thunder could select at either No. 15 or No. 24, be it guard, wing, forward or center.
Being in the Finals, the Thunder are obviously well-covered at each position, especially guard. But that, as we’ve seen, wouldn’t stop the team from gambling on another handler or ancillary weapon.
Where the Thunder could likely most stand to add is on the wing. While it has options, no rotational-level players are truly wing-sized, and there should be a myriad of options in the range of No. 15.
OKC could also plan for the future in adding a bigger forward or center, prepping for the eventual departure of Isaiah Hartenstein.
Regardless, the team will have choices in players like Cedric Coward, Carter Bryant, Thomas Sorber, Collin Murray-Boyles, Nique Clifford and plenty more.
Additionally, the Thunder have options to move up, back or out entirely. Should the team covet a player higher, they could package their two firsts or even more from their future cache to move up and nab him. They could garner future assets by moving back, and maximize those by moving out entirely.
For now, most of the organization is focused full speed ahead on beating the Indiana Pacers in Game 3. But the NBA Draft remains inbound.