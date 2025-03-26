NBA Hall of Famer Praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
When you're at the pinaccle of basketball excellence that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with right now, you're bound to have greats of the past give credit to your game.
The list grew on Tuesday with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who threw ample amount of praise towards him ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder's matchup with the Sacramento Kings. For the last two seasons, he's had Gilgeous-Alexander as the league's Most Valuable Player.
"I thought he should’ve won it last year. I said he should’ve won it last year,"O'Neal said on the NBA On TNT. "As a fan growing up, I always thought the MVP was the baddest MF, shut-your-mouth in the league. He’s the baddest MF, shut-your-mouth in the league. Nobody plays like him. Love this guy.”
Last season, it was Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic who took home the award over Gilgeous-Alexander. This time around, it's the same two atop of the MVP ladder, though it looks to be heading in the favor of a new winner.
O'Neal would be right — nobody is playing like the 26-year-old right now. Combining his level of attacking the basket and finishing at a high rate, breaking down opposing defenses and playing at an elite level in his own right on both sides, there hasn't been a more effective player in the league this season.
Of course Jokic is always going to be in contention, and is a deserving candidate in his own right. But, when you factor in Oklahoma City's astounding 59-12 record that is far above the rest in the West — in addition to his usage rate — it becomes clear the definiton of the award is exactly what Gilgeous-Alexander has brought all along.
The complaints of his reliance on free throws might've gotten Gilgeous-Alexander's production mixed up, but by the true numbers, his resume speaks for itself. As long as he and the Thunder finish out the season strong, he should win the first MVP of his young career as a superstar player.
According to O'Neal, that gives Oklahoma City the status of the home to the baddest MF in the NBA.