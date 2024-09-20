NBA Legend Woefully Mistaken About Thunder Relationship With Star
There are only a few constants in life...Death, Taxes and Russell Westbrook enjoying roaring applause in the Paycom Center. From the moment he stepped foot in Bricktown, Westbrook was a fan favorite. Five teams later, that has not changed. Despite him playing for the Rockets, Nuggets, Clippers and Lakers - not-so-popular teams around Oklahoma City - fans still rose to their feet to greet Westbrook when he came to town.
The applause will still be there for Westbrook in Oklahoma City even as he plays for the division rival Denver Nuggets in what should be a heated race for the top seed in the Western Conference. So color the Thunder faithful shocked when NBA Legend and basketball historian Oscar Robertson claimed that even Oklahoma City had turned on the polarizing star.
“It’s unfortunate for Westbrook that they’re doing some of these things to him. I think the guy is very valuable to any team he’s with but somehow they wanna blame somebody. He kept the franchise going in Oklahoma for years. I went out to see him in OKC and I was happy for the guy but I said they’re gonna turn on you. Because they’re gonna expect you to do this every night and if you don’t win they’re gonna blame you. And they did," Robertson said on the All the Smoke podcast.
The jaded NBA legend seems to be projecting onto Westbrook who has remained in tune with his love for the city publicly - even getting a key to the city in 2022, years after last donning Thunder threads after more charitable efforts.
While not winning an NBA Championship in Oklahoma City, Westbrook's legacy means more in Oklahoma City than any other star in the league with their former organization. Despite nearly everyone else in the game of basketball turning on the triple-double machine, Bricktown never did.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.