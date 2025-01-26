NBA Legend Thinks OKC Thunder Should Trade for Kevin Durant
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best teams in the NBA again in 2024-25.
After winning 57 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, OKC has been even better this year and is on pace to surpass 2023-24's win total. The Thunder have a 36-8 record despite missing Chet Holmgren for most of the season with a hip injury.
In Holmgren's absence, Isaiah Hartenstein has stepped up for Oklahoma City, helping the team stay on track despite being without one of its best players. In 24 contests this season, the former Knicks' big man is averaging 11.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.
After seeing the Thunder's dominant defensive performance without Holmgren, one national media member and former player is questioning weather the team should make an effort to trade Holmgren for a superstar.
"KD in OKC for Chet? They (are) balling without Chet, so now you trade him for KD," Pierce said. "KD has shown me he can play with anybody; he can fit on any team. Like, he ain't Bron where you gotta change your whole s--t for Bron. Certain guys you've got to change your whole (system). KD can just plug and play wherever he go.”
Garnett pointed out to Pierce that, "that's not how (the Thunder) are built," acknowledging that adding a high-profile player like Durant would shake up Oklahoma City's game plan and team chemistry.
Durant is averaging 27.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, and would certainly be an intriguing addition for the Thunder. Durant's perimeter scoring ability and size would make him a good fit in Daigneault's system, but the team's dynamic would completely change by adding the former MVP.
Additionally, general manager Sam Presti and company likely would not be in favor of giving up Holmgren in any deal. While Durant is currently the better player, Holmgren is much younger and already has proven to be a strong fit with the Thunder's roster.
Holmgren was also putting up impressive numbers before going down with an injury, averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.9 blocks per game in nine contests.
Finally, Presti and company have not had the opportunity to watch Hartenstein and Holmgren share the court together since both players have dealt with injuries this season. The two have the potential to be a mismatch for opposing teams and the Thunder's front office likely wants to see how the team performs at full healthy before making a drastic, franchise-altering trade.
