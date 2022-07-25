Skip to main content

NBA Mock Trade: Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown Dealt in Blockbuster Deal

What a Jaylen Brown trade could look like for OKC, Boston and Utah.

With reports and rumors floating about, Thunder general manager Sam Presti is always a threat to involve himself in NBA deals.

Jaylen Brown, despite not really being up for grabs, would easily be the hottest commodity on the market. And could very well be on the market in just a year or so.

Brown was reportedly ‘offered’ to Brooklyn in exchange for superstar talent Kevin Durant. While ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that no deal was close, the report had separate repercussions of its own.

Brown was obviously not happy with the revelation he could’ve been shipped out of Boston, tweeting ‘Smh.’

While Boston is likely keen to hang onto the 25-year-olds talents, he may not be ready and willing to sign any extension the team throws his way. And that’s where Presti comes in.

With a Thunder full-send date likely falling at the start of the 23-24 NBA regular season, Brown would be the perfect candidate to add to a win-now roster. He most recently averaged 23.6 points on 47 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and his patented perimeter defense.

Brown was a key piece in the Celtics recent finals run, and was inarguably their best player in the final series against the Warriors.

Brown, regardless of having just one year left on hie deal, would not be cheap. But Presti wouldn’t get a deal done if he wasn’t confident he star wouldn’t resign longterm.

Here’s what a deal for Brown could look like for OKC:

Darius Bazley, Jalen Brown, Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City gets: Jaylen Brown

Boston gets: Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Favors

Utah gets: Josh Giddey, Grant Williams, Darius Bazley, Ty Jerome and 3 FRP’s

Thunder fans won’t be happy to know Giddey would likely have to be included in any deal for Brown, but as stated before, Presti having any hunch Brown would resign long-term could certainly be a worth gamble.

Boston leaves with a player of equal or better value, and gets Favors in order to ship off one pick. Utah gets a haul rebuilding assets for their own disgruntled star.

A trade like this would certainly be more than a year down the line, but a backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Brown, mixed with the upcoming front court depth of OKC's young rookies is certainly intriguing.

