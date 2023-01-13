NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Finally Offload John Collins

Atlanta could finally look to offload John Collins this year before the trade deadline.

Enough is enough.

For years now, we’ve seen 25-year-old forward John Collins’ name dangled in trade talks every time we hop onto Google or the Twitter machine.

In recent weeks, there’s been even more buzz. Some on the more unbelievable side of the spectrum and even more that’s much, much more sane.

I think it’s high-time we put these faux deals to rest and find Collins a new home.

Going with the more believable of the two rumors, the latter, let’s attempt to facilitate a deal between Atlanta and Oklahoma City.

The Hawks have been looking to offload Collins’ for years now. They inked him to a long-term, much too expensive contract and it’s clear the current roster isn’t gaining any ground on the competition. At this point, the Hawks are simply searching for any team that can offer them one reasonable player or even a first round draft pick.

Enter Oklahoma City.

Amidst a rebuild, the Thunder have an unprecedented amount of draft assets and even quite a few quality players that the Hawks might be looking for. While Collins production has seen a dip, he’s still a high-quality scorer, something that the Thunder could very much be in the market for outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s been playing at an all-NBA level.

OKC has great pieces next to Gilgeous-Alexander: Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and eventually Chet Holmgren, but none of which can truly take the offensive pressure all the way off the soon-to-be All-Star.

And that’s where Collins comes in. In the Thunder system, Collins wouldn’t be relied on as a true two-way star. Rather a bucket-getter who can hopefully take pressure off those around him while staying a wash on defense.

The Deal

Oklahoma City gets: John Collins

Atlanta gets: Lu Dort, filler

For Oklahoma City fans, the potential loss of Luguentz Dort could feel like a big one.

But with a plethora of guards and wings like Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Williams, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins and even Isaiah Joe, some of which who can hold their own defensively and are much better systematic offensive fits, there may just not be room for Dort down the line.

Atlanta, of course, could use Dort's defensive talents in the star-laden East, especially alongside Trae Young, who could use some help in that department.

As for Collins in OKC, a lob-threat and (hopefully revitalized) perimeter threat could be a more seamless fit, even on a lopsided deal.

Of course, OKC can always spend a pick instead and hang onto Dort to use as a defensive weapon come Playoffs ball, but money-wise a Collins’ deal likely wouldn’t work without him.

