NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell

What a mock trade for Utah's Donovan Mitchell would look like for Oklahoma City.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz are officially taking calls regarding guard Donovan Mitchell.

The 13th overall selection in 2017, Mitchell has been a key cog to Utah’s recent success, averaging 25.9 points. 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 44.8 percent and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Mitchell, understandably, will be widely sought-after league-wide. And with the haul Utah already received for All-Star center Rudy Gobert, the asking price is likely to be high.

Moses Brown and Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

While it’s unlikely Oklahoma City is ready to cash in on a star on the move, General Manager Sam Presti has the ammo and the reputation to get a deal done.

Here’s what a theoretical trade for Mitchell could look like for OKC:

Oklahoma City Thunder get: Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz get: Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Derrick Favors 2 FRP’s, 2 FRP Swaps

Luguentz Dort cannot be traded until Jan. 15*

Again, while highly unlikely, to get a deal done with Utah, OKC would likely have to ship off rising star Josh Giddey to make any deal work. Mitchell will likely command at least one young up-and-comer, and Dort makes the most sense money-wise in the trade despite not being able to be traded until January.

The Jazz would likely value picks and swaps as well, but OKC has plenty of options regarding those in terms of value.

All-in-all, Utah’s asking price for Mitchell is likely much too steep for the Thunder’s liking. 

