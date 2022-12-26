NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Strike Deal with Hornets

Would Charlotte be willing to make a trade with Oklahoma City in a swap of young forwards?

The Charlotte Hornets are currently 9-24, tied for the second worst record in the entire NBA. There’s somewhat of a lack of direction with this team, as it has a mixture of youth for the future but also a handful of key veterans, but they aren’t winning games.

With the trade deadline under two months away, it might be time to start making moves.

On the flip side, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been better than expected this season and might be looking to get marginally better in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

One name that would make sense for Oklahoma City to target is PJ Washington of the Hornets.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Hornets were discussing a contract extension of around $50 million over four years with the 24-year-old, but that obviously didn’t happen. Now, he’s set to enter restricted free agency where Charlotte could be outbid.

Considering the fact that the Hornets are arguably the worst team in the league, could Washington be expendable? Especially if they plan on bringing back Miles Bridges, which is being discussed, there could be less money and playing time available for Washington.

The Thunder could look to swap young forwards that are both entering restricted free agency. Darius Bazley is a former first-round pick that has been exceptional on the defensive end, but hasn’t been able to put it together offensively.

If Oklahoma City added a second-round pick or two, could Charlotte be enticed?

This would essentially be a swap of forwards still developing before entering their respective primes. The Hornets would get better defensively, while the Thunder would add a more complete offensive prospect.

For both teams, this would give the opportunity to evaluate their new player for the remainder of the season before potentially losing them this summer. It could work out on both sides, but at minimum would provide the chance to explore a new prospect would be on the table.

