NBA Players Name OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams the ‘Biggest In-Game Talker’
In a new episode of OldMan&TheThree, Jalen Williams got a funny, lighthearted shoutout. Williams is no stranger to the show itself, as he was a two-time guest when the podcast was hosted by JJ Redick.
Redick has sense gone onto accept the Los Angeles Lakers head coach job, but that didn’t stop the Jalen Williams content on the show. In the most recent episode, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trey Murphy III discussed a variety of NBA topics. When the duo was asked who’s the biggest talker in the NBA, both agreed on the Thunder’s rising star. Usually when bringing up talkers in the NBA, it’s in a negative connotation meaning trash talk. In Williams’ case, it was the exact opposite.
“J-Dub,” Jaren Jackson answered without a second thought. “He’s like… I know what he does. And sometimes I’ll be like ‘Yo, yo — good to see you though.’"
Jackson’s response almost insinuates J-Dub’s playful chatter throughout the game is meant to be a distraction.
“J-Dub’s up there for sure,” Trey Murphy said with a big smile.
“He wants to talk X’s and O’s,” Jackson chimed back in.
“What’s funny is even during the playoffs, he’s like talking, and I’m like ‘Yo bro, this is Game 2,'” Murphy said, laughing. “You can’t be speaking to me right now.”
“He wants to talk basketball,” Jackson agreed. “He’s like ‘Man did you see that? Why’d he cut to the’ — I don’t know, like I don’t care.”
“Worry about your own stuff,” Murphy concluded.
Williams squared off against Murphy and the Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs a season ago. From Murphy’s comments, it appears Williams tried to strike up normal conversation in the heat of the contest.
That sounds just like something Williams would do, too. He was a hit with the NBA community when he was mic’d up throughout the season. He comes across as a genuine enjoyer of the sport and has gone into detail about why he plays with so much joy on multiple occasions.
Fans will be watching for Williams’ on-court discourse closely next season with this light-hearted clip in the back of their minds. He’s a talker on the court, but for all the right reasons.
