NBA Reverse Standings: Core Four Solidifying

A core group is separating from the rest of the pack in terms of NBA draft positioning.

A group that will be occupying the top of the NBA Draft board is beginning to solidify, headlined by Orlando, Detroit, Houston and Oklahoma City.

While more could enter that echelon by selling at the NBA trade deadline, those are beginning to get some separation from the pack.

Here are the NBA’s current reverse standings:

1. Orlando Magic, 12-41

Orlando is more than likely a mainstay near the bottom of the league standings.

They have an extremely young core, some of their best players being their recent 2021 draftees. They haven’t quite meshed well yet, despite holding a 4-6 record in their last 10.

The Magic will look to tack even more onto their young core via the 2022 NBA Draft.

2. Detroit Pistons, 12-38

Despite the recent success of 2021’s top overall choice Cade Cunningham, Detroit has continued to suffer losses left and right.

Cunningham averaged close to 20 points per game over the last week, leading to a few wins, but the Pistons are still 3-7 in their last 10 contests.

3. Houston Rockets, 15-36

Hanging around the bottom of the league standings despite having major pieces to sell at the deadline, Houston could make a push for the best overall draft odds.

They can ship any variation of Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, or even John Wall.

The Rockets are 4-6 in their last ten games, but will likely get back to their losing ways post All-Star break.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder, 16-34

OKC was making a push to join the bottom three, but grabbed a pair of wins against the downtrodden Blazers and Luka Doncic’s Mavericks.

They could be in for a quiet deadline, and will need to be strategic to continue to fend off the Kings, Pacers and others for draft positioning.

5. Sacramento Kings, 19-34

6. Indiana Pacers, 19-34

7. San Antonio Spurs, 19-33

8. New Orleans Pelicans, 19-32

9. Portland Trailblazers, 21-31

10. New York Knicks, 24-28

11. Washington Wizards, 24-27

12. Atlanta Hawks, 24-26

13. Los Angeles Lakers, 25-27

14. Los Angeles Clippers, 26-27

