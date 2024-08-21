NBA Star Paul George Anoints Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Smoothest Player in NBA
Paul George has long been viewed as the smoothest, most fluid, comfortable and silkiest player in the league. His highlights fitting for smooth jazz to play in the background, rarely taking a dramatic rift and never a drum solo, just gliding and grooving his way to countless buckets. At times, it looks effortless.
This has led him to a fantastic career which peaked as a top-three MVP vote-getter and possesses nine All-Star nods and counting to go along with six All-NBA honors and cracking an all-defensive team four times. Now, George is taking on the Podcast space while continuing to pour in points on the hardwood.
On Monday, George hosted a podcast interview with Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, as the two discussed everything from basketball to commercials. One of the topics of discuss was Holmgren's superstar teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
George anointed Gilgeous-Alexander as the smoothest player in the league, an honor the former Thunder wing has held since nearly the day he entered the NBA.
"He's easily one of my favorite players. People give me this name for being smooth on the court. That's Shai. Shai is probably the smoothest player in the league right now. Anything you do, he got a counter for it," George said.
The ending sentiment is the perfect way to describe Gilgeous-Alexander and what makes the Thunder superstar truly unguardable. A high pick up, and the shifty guard is to the basket which he finishes at an all world clip. If you drop off of the star to gear up for the drive, he will punish you in the mid-range. There is no right answer - the superstar just lets the defense pick their poison.
