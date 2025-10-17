Netflix Releases 'Starting 5' Series Staring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a fantastic and historic season in the 2024-25 campaign. A march that left the Thunder immortalized as the OKC Thunder would end the season parading in the streets of Bricktown after hoisting their first ever Larry O'Brien trophy.
Along the way, the Thunder were led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City's point guard led the team to their most wins in franchise history with a 68 win campaign that saw the Thunder put up historic defensive numbers, have the best point differential in league history and hte best cross-conference record the NBA has ever seen.
Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring, captured another All-Star and All-NBA appearance, while collecting his first NBA MVP award. The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar won the Western Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP before inking a supermax contract extension this summer. In between, he saw his star status rise with late-night talk show appearances, gracing the cover of NBA 2K26 and launching his first signature shoe.
Like Babe Ruth calling his shot, Netflix absolutely nailed casting Gilgeous-Alexander in the second season of the growingly popular Starting 5 series. A multi-part documentary that follows five NBA players throughout an NBA season and gives fans a unique behind the scenes look at life in the assoication and details from the season you can not get anywhere else. The storytelling, interviews, and footage are worth watching as Netflix once again knocks it out of the park after a successful first season. This is in line with recent projects from the streaming service to follow NFL Quarterbacks, pass catchers, the SEC, Golf Stars and Formula 1 racers in various series.
On top of nailing the Gilgeous-Alexander pick before the 2024-25 season, Netflix also took a gamble on Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. This gave NBA fans a front row seat to the 2025 NBA Finals which spanned seven games and took fans through the entire rollercoaster of emotions that that Late June classic had to offer.
Starting Five Season 2 cast:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- James Harden, L.A. Clippers
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Netflix Starting Five Season 2 Episodes
- Play to Win, 46 Minutes
- Love & Basketball, 47 Minutes
- Time Keeps on Slippin', 45 Minutes
- Mama's Boys, 50 Minutes
- Ring Chasing, 50 Minutes
- Changing of the Guards, 44 Minutes
- Wash the Hali, 52 Minutes
- Collision Course, 1 Hour and 13 Minutes
With Thunder storylines being woven into Harden, Durant, Haliburton, and Gilgeous-Alexander's episodes, it is well worth the eight-episode commitment from Oklahoma City fans over the weekend as Netflix's Starting 5 season two dropped on Thursday morning. All episodes are out now.