New Year’s Resolutions: Oklahoma City Thunder Edition

What are the big resolutions the Oklahoma City Thunder should adopt heading into the new year?

The new year is upon us. It’s a time of remembrance, of fresh beginnings, and positive change. As 2023 approaches, there are a few resolutions that the Oklahoma City Thunder might want to consider.

A resolution is a promise to yourself to do or not to do something in hopes of bettering oneself. The word descends from the Latin word, “resolvere,” meaning to loosen or release.

These promises are usually accompanied by goals – goals designed to loosen or release an individual, or in this case, a franchise, from undesirable consequences.

Here are three resolutions Oklahoma City can adopt in 2023.

Get Another Big Man

Did you know that the Thunder have allowed the most rebounds per 100 possessions? They allow the eighth-most points in the paint, too. This is a byproduct of having ill-equipped and undersized centers on the roster while playing in the Western Conference.

Aleksej Pokusevski is a true seven-footer, but he weighs in at just 210 pounds. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is listed at 230 pounds but is just 6-foot-9, doesn’t have a lot of length, and lacks the ideal mobility to defend perimeter players. Jaylin Williams is a rookie that has an intriguing offensive game and brings an incredible combination of size and intelligence to the table but is limited by his size, relative lack of athleticism, and inexperience.

Mike Muscala is similar to Robinson-Earl but is the better floor spacer and is taller, but just doesn’t cut it on defense and at 31 years old, doesn’t fit the Thunder’s timeline long-term. And the Thunder seemed to have already moved on from fourth-year project, Darius Bazley. Yes, a fully healthy Chet Holmgren could be joining the team next year, but it is never wise to assume and it never hurts to make upgrades to a struggling frontcourt.

So given the totality of the circumstances surrounding Oklahoma City’s frontcourt, the addition of a more formidable big man could help the Thunder squeeze the most out of their current season. It’s been a while since the franchise has had an impactful center that could rim-run, grab boards, and protect the paint.

Play Every Quarter Likes It’s the Third Quarter

The Thunder are putting up the fifth-most points per 100 possessions in the third quarter, but rank in the bottom 10 in points scored in every other frame, overtime excluded. If Head Coach Mark Daigneault can bottle whatever magic is happening and cast that same spell on the rest of the game, the Thunder could really take a big leap as a team.

Per game, Oklahoma City is scoring 30.7 points in the third frame, which ranks second right behind the Memphis Grizzlies. This is thanks to an active defense and an emphasis on rebounding that is giving the Thunder extra possessions. The Thunder are also capitalizing on their opportunities as well, shooting 48.9% from the field, 37% on 8.5 3-point attempts, and converting 83.2% of their 5.5 trips to the free throw line.

Unleash Tre Mann

After an impressive run of games to cap off 2021-22 that showcased all of what Tre Mann had to offer, you would think the Thunder would have tried to tap into that a bit more this season. That hasn’t been the case.

Yes, the 6-foot-5 ankle-breaker is averaging over 20 minutes per game this season, but has a usage rate of just 21.1% and is taking just nine shots per game. Just nine. A rhythm shooter like Mann needs more of a runway to break his game open.

Mann has poured in 17 points for the Thunder in each of his last two contests and is coming off of back-to-back monster games he played in the G League. On December 21st, Mann scored 35 points and went 7-for-11 from downtown. The next night, Mann dropped a cool 40-piece on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

As the Thunder inch closer to the end of the season and into Mann’s third year in the NBA, it would be a shame not to explore all of his potential and stifle his development. So let Mann fly and see what he can be. That means giving him more minutes and a bigger role this season and the front office may have to make some changes for that to happen, but he could be a big part of the future of this franchise.

