Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Torch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder 140-127 on Back-To-Back
The Oklahoma City Thunder allowed a season-high 140 points and fell by 13 points to the Denver Nuggets Monday night.
The Nuggets improved to 12-1 on back-to-backs, while the Thunder suffered its fourth double-digit defeat of the season. Peyton Watson, Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr. and Jalen Pickett made multiple 3-pointers on a scorching offensive night.
Denver scored on six of its first seven fourth-quarter possessions, drilling four triples to build an 11-point advantage. Westbrook and Watson swished consecutive 3-pointers minutes later as the Nuggets took a 125-111 lead — and cruised from there.
Nikola Jokic recorded 35 points on 15-for-20 shooting, 18 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block.
Jamal Murray finished with 34 points on 11-for-22 shooting, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Luguentz Dort racked up 26 points on a career-high eight threes, seven rebounds, four steals and a block.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 25 points on 14 shots, seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Statistic
Thunder
Nuggets
Points
140
127
2-Pointers
28-for-53
34-for-54
3-Pointers
19-for-47
18-for-32
Free Throws
14-for-16
18-for-20
Turnovers
10
12
Offensive Rebounds
13
9
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Dort.
The Nuggets started Westbrook, Murray, Christian Braun, Porter Jr. and Jokic. Aaron Gordon did not play due to right calf management and a left ankle sprain.
Denver racked up four offensive rebounds in the opening four minutes to take another early lead. Westbrook knocked down a second-chance mid-range jumper and wide-open 3-pointer before the game's first timeout, already giving him more made field goals than Sunday afternoon.
Hartenstein racked up 13 points in the first quarter, making three floaters, a layup and alley-oop dunk from Holmgren. He missed a right corner 3-pointer four minutes into the game and is now 0-for-15 from downtown this season.
Oklahoma City made 10 of 12 2-pointers in the first frame. The Nuggets scored seven straight points in the final minute, including Jokic's second mid-range jump shot and Jalen Pickett corner 3-pointer with four seconds remaining. Denver led 34-32 after 12 minutes.
Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe made consecutive triples to open the second quarter, but the Thunder scored on just one of its next six possessions as Murray scored seven quick points. Watson blocked a Joe layup and Holmgren turnaround jumper before registering a left corner three in that stretch.
Oklahoma City stretched its lead to seven points before Gilgeous-Alexander checked back in. Both teams traded baskets midway through the frame, started by a Hartenstein and-one layup through Jokic and closed with Murray's 12th point on a driving floater. They each scored 16 first-half points.
Caruso registered his second 3-pointer with 1:54 left before halftime — the Thunder made eight of 11 3-point attempts in the second quarter. Denver countered quickly through a Jokic and-one layup, Westbrook driving layup and Porter Jr. back-door alley-oop slam against Oklahoma City's lackadaisical defense. Caruso made a second-chance layup before Jokic missed his 53-foot hook shot, and the Thunder led 73-67 at the break.
The Thunder hoisted 10 3-pointers and made three in the third quarter's first six minutes. Holmgren missed three great 3-point looks and was stripped on a layup — knocking him down to a 1-for-8 shooting night. Murray, meanwhile, converted the Nuggets' first three baskets out of halftime.
Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander each registered multiple triples in the frame, but Oklahoma City shot just 9-for-26 overall and trailed 101-99 with one quarter to go. Jokic and Braun made two layups while the Nuggets made five of nine third-quarter threes.
The Thunder takes on the Boston Celtics on the road this Wednesday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. CST.
