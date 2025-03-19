Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell Help OKC Thunder Give Back to Local Community
The Oklahoma City Thunder just keep winning, on and off the court.
In addition to a 3-0 road trip that moved the team's record to 56-12 this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren's AT&T commercial from this time last year has been remade feature Jalen Williams. Even when the Thunder aren't competing on the hardwood or shooting commercials for name brands, the team's players are still making the most of their free time.
Recently, rookie duo Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell helped donate books from the Thunder Book Bus to children of the Memorial Park Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma City. The Thunder Book Bus is an initiative started by the Thunder in partnership with American Fidelity around a decade ago.
"The Rolling Thunder Book Bus, presented by American Fidelity Assurance Company, is a state-wide outreach program that inspires children, grades kindergarten to 5th grade, to develop a love for reading," the Thunder website reads. "The Book Bus is a truck and custom-built trailer that carries over 2,000fiction & non-fiction books. The exterior of the Book Bus is decked out with Thunder colors and built-in television that allows us to showcase videos. Inside, you’ll find the shelves loaded with books, a locker with player autographs, jersey, player shoes and Thunder swag."
According to Jessica Jones, a spokesperson for American Fidelity, the 10-year partnership has resulted in more than 250,000 books being distributed across the Sooner State.
For Topic and Mitchell, the Thunder Book Bus's most recent trip was an opportunity to give back to the local community but also a way to stay connected to the team while dealing with injuries. Topic is still recovering from a torn ACL proir to the draft, while Mitchell is dealing with a toe injury suffered early in his rookie year.
Mitchell was having a strong rookie campaign before being sidelined, but will have the chance to earn his way back into the team's rotation when he returns to the lineup. Even while he's not able to play, though, Mitchell seemed to enjoy being involved in the local community.
"It was really cool," Mitchell said. "I mean, it's always great to come back, see the kids, help them find a book to read. Every time we can give back to the community, it's always fun."
After a tough three-game road trip, the Thunder meet the Philadelphia 76ers in the Paycom Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19.
