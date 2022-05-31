OG Anunoby Provides Perfect Fit For Thunder if Toronto Does Move On

OG Anunoby is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto, if a move is made the Thunder are a perfect fit for the young forward.

All but two teams are in full offseason mode in the NBA.

With another season under the belts of young blooming players, some could be dissatisfied with their roles on their current teams. It happens, nearly every year. But, this offseason, one of the rumored players fits perfectly in Oklahoma City.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Toronto forward OG Anunoby is dissatisfied with his role with the Raptors and could be seeking a new team. While the Raptors have been keen to view their top six players, which includes Anunoby, as untouchable, nothing is impossible, especially with the needs the Raptors have.

With the breakout season of Scottie Barnes, Anunoby has fallen out of the role of a primary ball-handler but remains in the starting lineup. Playing in, and starting, 48 games this season for Toronto.

If Anunoby is available, the Thunder would be a perfect fit for the 24-year-old small forward. The young forward fits the mold of the current roster, is battle-tested, and fills a major need for the team.

Anunoby played 36 minutes per game for the Raptors last season while notching 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 44.3% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range. The Thunder could use all of Anunoby’s skills, especially the 3-point shooting ability. He’s shooting 37.2% for his career.

Anunoby also has the frame to add interior size to a Thunder lineup that needs more length. Anunoby is listed as 6-foot-7 and 232 pounds. The Thunder were one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA last season. If Anunoby is added to the mix, not only does rebounding improve, but with more size, the Thunder could dominate the interior on offense and defense.

However, acquiring Anunoby is where the difficulty comes into play. The Raptors have held tightly to their young core around recent trade deadlines and offseasons, but the Thunder have something every team covets, draft capital. While it may be unlikely for the Thunder to part ways with the No. 2 pick, the Thunder still have two other first-round picks this season and many more in years to come.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.