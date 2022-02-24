OKC Blue: Blue Acquire Jahmi'us Ramsey for Player Rights of Chasson Randle

Oklahoma City Blue GM Nazr Mohammed has stayed quick on his feet this trade deadline, making two trades in a 48-hour span.

As reported Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Blue have acquired Jahmi'us Ramsey from the Birmingham Squadron in exchange for the returning player rights of Chasson Randle.

Randle, age 29, played in two games for the Blue last season, posting averages of 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 26.3 minutes per contest. Following the week-long venture, Randle inked a two-way deal with an injury-ridden Orlando Magic. However, the team’s decision to decline his option placed the guard’s rights back into the Blue’s court – making him a legal trade piece in the deal.

Since concluding his stint with the Magic, he has played for the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL.

On the returning end for the Blue, Jahmi'us Ramsey hands the Thunder organization an intriguing young prospect at virtually no cost.

Selected 43rd by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ramsey failed to etch a role within the Kings’ ranks, playing just 32 NBA games across two seasons. As a result of the rotational jam, Ramsey’s career has been split evenly across the G League, placing 20 games in his minor-league tenure.

In eight games for the Stockton Kings, Ramsey has averaged 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 20-of-40 (50.0%) on threes.

Ramsey’s move to Bricktown mirrors the same lines as Tuesday’s acquisition of Robert Woodard II. In his movement, the Sacramento Kings dropped Ramsey to open a roster spot for trade. The guard then left NBA waivers, inked a G League contract, and fell right into the Birmingham Squadron’s lap off of a successful waiver – promptly being dealt to the Blue.

Ramsey will rejoin Woodard II in Oklahoma City, as both members were cut by the Kings earlier in the month. They make up Sacramento’s pair of 2020 second-round picks.

At 20 years old, Ramsey enters the Blue virtually untapped in terms of potential. As a Texas Tech product, the guard starred as a Freshman recording 15.0 points on a 42.6% output from downtown. With the Kings, Ramsey has flashed signs of offensive production, notably luring defenses with his speedy jumper and stop-and-go ability with the ball in his hands.

The 6-foot-3 guard is expected to aid an Exhibit-10 backcourt consisting of Zavier Simpson, Georgios Kalaitzakis, Justin Jaworski, and Michael Gbineje, among others.

For GM Nazr Mohammed, his latest stretch of trade shenanigans has flipped the waiver wire on its head. Though other franchises have dipped into the waiver pool for trading – the Blue have elected to double-dip. This strategy pays significant dividends for a franchise such as Oklahoma City, as in the midst of rebuilding – they have exchanged a fourth-year guard and a seasoned veteran for two sophomores fresh off of NBA contracts.

Mohammed will have until tomorrow’s G League trade deadline to make any last-minute moves.

