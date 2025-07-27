OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Dillon Jones
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected forward Dillon Jones out of Weber State University with the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, acquiring the selection with five future second-rounders. Jones logged 551 minutes across 54 regular-season appearances (three starts) and played 46 minutes over 10 playoff games during his rookie year.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder recorded at least five minutes in 38 games, at least 10 minutes in 22 games, at least 20 minutes in five games and at least 30 minutes in three games. Jones started and played a career-high 36 minutes, 13 seconds in a 133-100 Thunder home victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 19, in which every Oklahoma City starter besides Chet Holmgren was inactive. The Thunder went 45-9 in his regular-season games and 7-3 in his playoff games.
Jones averaged 2.5 points on 38.3% shooting, 2.2 rebounds (0.6 offensive), 1.1 assists and 0.3 steals for the Thunder. He shot 35-for-70 (50.0%) on twos, 16-for-63 (25.4%) on threes and 17-for-28 (60.7%) on free throws during the regular season. In his brief playoff action, Jones torched the nets with 9-for-11 shooting, making three of four triples.
Jones was assigned to and recalled from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue 17 times. He averaged 13.5 points on 42.2% shooting, 7.4 rebounds (0.8 offensive), 5.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks in 23 G League appearances, tallying three double-doubles. Jones shot 87-for-174 (50.0%) on 2-pointers, 32-for-108 (29.6%) on 3-pointers and 30-for-45 (66.7%) at the line for the Blue.
Play of the Year: Pickpocket Steal Into Transition Assist Against Philadelphia 76ers
Jones' best sequence of the season came when he received his most playing time. The rookie cleanly stripped an attempted pick-up dribble from Quentin Grimes, pushed the ball for a two-on-one fast break and found Isaiah Joe for a reverse layup past Jalen Hood-Schifino. Jones turned a potential four-point game into Oklahoma City's 59-51 second-quarter lead. Philadelphia did not close its deficit to single-digits beyond the next minute, trailing by 14 at halftime and by 29 after three quarters. Jones finished with 11 points on seven shots, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a +20 plus-minus.
Game of the Year: Nov. 13, 2024, vs. Dallas Mavericks
The center-less Thunder fell to the Mavericks, 121-119, for its fourth loss despite Jones completing his finest rookie performance. He tallied 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting (2-for-3 3-pointers), three assists and two rebounds (one offensive) in 16 minutes off the bench – by far his most productive outing without extended playing time. Jones scored one fewer point than Oklahoma City’s four other bench players combined and knocked down two threes as all other reserves shot 0-for-10 from beyond the arc.
Statistic of the Year: Offensive Rebound Percentage
Offensive rebound percentage estimates the percentage of available offensive rebounds grabbed by a player while they are on the court. Jones recorded a 6.0% offensive rebound percentage, No. 5 among Thunder players who logged at least as many minutes. He tied Holmgren and came within a percent of Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams, with Isaiah Hartenstein (11.2%) dominating the field.
Jones was inefficient, like most rookies, but he aided a glaring Oklahoma City weakness by crashing the glass consistently. He picked up an offensive rebound in 18 appearances, multiple offensive boards in seven games, and a career-high four offensive rebounds in two separate contests.
The Thunder traded Jones and a 2029 Houston Rockets second-rounder to the Washington Wizards for Colby Jones on June 28. He will have a more fleshed-out role with Washington's young nucleus than Oklahoma City's championship core.
