OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Ousmane Dieng
Third-year forward Ousmane Dieng played 405 minutes during 37 regular-season appearances for the 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder. He suited up for 32 minutes across nine playoff games, all after the first round.
Dieng played at least five minutes in 30 games, at least 10 minutes in 15 games, at least 20 minutes in six games and at least 30 minutes in two games — led by a 35-minute, 31-second outing in a 107-89 Thunder win against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 7. Oklahoma City went 30-7 throughout his regular-season campaign and 6-3 when he checked in during the playoffs.
Dieng averaged 3.8 points on 43.2% shooting, 2.2 rebounds (0.5 offensive), 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks. He shot 31-for-54 (57.4%) on 2-pointers, 23-for-71 (32.4%) on 3-pointers and 11-for-16 (68.8%) on free throws. Dieng shot 34-for-71 (47.9%) when taking at least five times in a game and 19-for-33 (57.6%) when attempting at least 10 single-game shots.
Dieng missed nine straight games between November and December with a right ring finger fracture, five straight February games with a right soleus strain and 19 straight games from March to May with a left calf strain.
Play of the Year: Intercepted Pass Into Slow-Step Layup Against San Antonio Spurs
Excluding low leverage, the Thunder recorded a sky-high +18.9 net rating and minuscule 98.6 defensive rating in Dieng's 267 minutes — results which show how his length and positioning helped quell opposing offenses. As the fourth quarter wound down in Oklahoma City's 105-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 30, 2024, Dieng stole a Blake Wesley pass intended for Sidy Cissoko, drove coast-to-coast and faked them both out with a delayed euro-step for two points. He tallied five points, five rebounds (one offensive), three assists and two steals in 19 minutes.
Game of the Year: Feb. 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Thunder missed three rotation players and the Bucks missed five rotation players in the NBA Cup Final rematch, giving Dieng an opportunity for extended playing time. He took it in stride, finishing with 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting (3-for-5 3-pointers), eight rebounds (three offensive), eight assists and a steal in 31 minutes off the bench. He was Oklahoma City's second-leading scorer behind MVP winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recorded 34 points on 15-for-19 shooting. Dieng converted five of six restricted-area attempts and made all three triples from the top of the key.
Statistic of the Year: Steal Percentage
Steal percentage estimates the percentage of opponent possessions stolen by a player while they are on the floor. Six Thunder players finished with a 2.0% steal percentage or higher, including Dieng, as Oklahoma City racked up a league-best 847 steals — 49 more than the No. 2 Atlanta Hawks. Dieng secured three more steals than in his rookie season despite 164 fewer minutes and eight more steals than in his sophomore campaign. He picked up steals in 12 separate games and multiple steals in five outings.
The Thunder picked up Dieng's 2025-26 team option on Oct. 23, 2024, but has not offered him a rookie extension this offseason due to his uncertain rotation status moving forward. Dieng has played three similar statistical seasons, even while improving gradually, and has one more year to establish himself as a long-term piece before hitting restricted free agency next summer.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.