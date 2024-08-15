OKC Thunder Set to Enjoy 25 Nationally Televised Games in 2024-25 NBA Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to be one of the best teams in the NBA with Fanduel pegging the team for an over/under win total of 56.5 wins, owning the best odds to win the Western Conference and the second-best odds to win the NBA Finals only lagging behind the Boston Celtics.
After rattling off 57 wins a year ago, the OKC Thunder have made massive moves this offseason to dramatically improve their roster. From signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive three-year 87 Million Dollar pact and trading for all-defensive team member Alex Caruso to address two glaring issues with last year's roster.
Still rostering superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who has ripped off back-to-back top-five MVP finishes along with rising stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Oklahoma City has one of the brightest young rosters in the NBA.
This has led their time in the National Spot Light to grow - despite being snubbed from the Christmas Day slate, the Thunder have seen their National TV total increase by 12 games in the 2024-25 campaign comepared to a year ago.
The Thunder will play on National TV 25 times this season - 15 once you exclude the NBA TV games which the league counts in their total but in reality, it doesn't truly serve as a National broadcast from a tradition sense with a separate broadcast crew and accessible to everyone.
The Thunder will see nine games on ESPN, five games on TNT, and a single game on ABC to go along with their 10-game NBATV slate.
Oklahoma City's opponents on National Television:
- Oct. 24 @ Denver Nuggets, TNT
- Oct. 30 vs San Antonio Spurs, ESPN
- Nov. 13 vs New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN
- Nov. 19 @ San Antonio Spurs, TNT
- Nov. 27 @ Golden State Warriors, ESPN
- Nov. 29 @ Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN
- Dec. 19 @ Orlando Magic, TNT
- Jan. 29 vs Golden State Warriors, ESPN
- Feb. 13 @ Minnesota Timberwolves, TNT
- Feb. 23 @ Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN
- March 2 @ San Antonio Spurs, ESPN
- March 9 vs Denver Nuggets, ABC
- March 12 @ Boston Celtics, ESPN
- March 16 @ Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN
- March 25 @ Sacramento Kings, TNT
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.