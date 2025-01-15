OKC Thunder Add Forward in Recent Two-Round NBA Mock Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder don't exactly need any more young talent but, because of the immense draft capital built up by general manager Sam Presti over the years, it looks as if another influx of exactly that could be heading its way.
Now that college and foreign prospects have multiple games under their belts, players are beginning to see where they could potentially find themselves drafted. The Thunder, sitting currently with three first-round picks, find themselves in different zones in the first round with different types of talent in each area.
A recent Bleacher Report mock draft created by Jonathan Wasserman was kicked off by the Thunder selecting Duke center Khaman Maluach. The 7-foot-2, 250-pound freshman big man is averaging nine points. 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bluedevils so far, establishing himself as one of the best rim runners and shot blockers in the 2025 draft class.
"The stats might not show a lot of blocks, but the tape shows a disruptive defensive presence who forces his man to have to make difficult finishes over his reach," Wasserman said.
Nitpicking where the Thunder could improve its roster in the draft is hard. OKC has Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein on its roster which would more than likely send Maluach to the G League but the idea of adding another athletic and lengthy shot blocker to one of the best defensive teams in the NBA doesn't sound half-bad.
Later on, with the No. 17 pick, the Thunder were predicted to take Maryland forward Derik Queen. Both Queen and Maluach are finding themselves frequently mocked to OKC, though Queen's draft stock is beginning to rise to the outside part of the lottery. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward is averaging 16. 2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Statistically, outside of his three-point shooting, Queen does everything well.
Wasserman compared Queen to the likes of Wendell Carter Jr. and Jared Sullinger while discussing him. Queen's defense will need to improve, both on the ball and in pick-and-roll situations, if Queen wants to keep his first-round and potential lottery draft grade safe.
Just two picks later at No. 19, Spanish forward Hugo Gonzalez was the next prediction for the Thunder. The 6-foot-7 athletic forward has shown glimpses of star potential but has yet to find consistent playing time with Real Madrid.
"After a breakout 14-point game on December 15, Hugo Gonzalez has gone back to Real Madrid's bench," Wasserman wrote.
Gonzalez is a massive question mark for any team that would select him. He's done enough in prior seasons to deem himself worthy of a first-round pick as of now, which is certainly subject to change depending on his performances throughout the rest of the draft cycle.
With the No. 29 pick, the Thunder added another international forward in French big man Noah Penda. Penda has shot up draft boards recently. He's a versatile forward who presents as a high-level defender and a plus playmaker as well. The offensive outlook is still much to be desired, especially as a perimeter shooter, but Penda is a project player. He'd require time, time in which he could develop that outside shot.
The Thunder closed out this predictive NBA draft by adding Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. and Villanova big man Eric Dixon. Both are in the midst of highly productive senior seasons and would add valuable depth and experience to any team, including OKC.
