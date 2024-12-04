OKC Thunder Advance to NBA Cup Quarterfinal in Convincing Fashion
After a lackluster in the NBA In-Season Tournament a year ago, the Thunder have turned it around throughout their contests in the NBA Cup thus far in 2024-25.
Last year in West Group C, the Thunder struggled against the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, going just 1-4 in the group to be placed in Pot 4 and miss out on bracket play.
Sacramento would be the team from that group to advance with a 4-0 record against West Group C teams, but would quickly fall to the New Orleans Pelicans before the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champs. This season, it's been a bit different for the now 16-5 Thunder, defeating the Utah Jazz 133-106 in their final NBA Cup win to crack its bid into the quarterfinal.
Going 3-1 throughout West Group B play, the Thunder found its route to the quarterfinal through a Phoenix win over San Antonio and its dismantling victory over the Jazz.
They'll hold plenty of momentum coming into the do-or-die game in the quarterfinal matchup versus the Dallas Mavericks inside Paycom Center---before heading to Las Vegas for the semifinals and finals pending a win.
It'll be another opportunity for this team to showcase its young talent on a big stage, but the players' humility will only allow them to keep grounded and their heads down for these upcoming bouts. And while they haven't been here before, or it may not hold much sentiment in their minds, they'll be looking to compete out on the floor and scratch another one off in the win column.
